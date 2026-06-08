Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Harrington, commander of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), passes the unit guidon to Capt. Ron Cohen during a change of command ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of command and the continuity of leadership within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)