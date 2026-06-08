U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Harrington, commander of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), passes the unit guidon to Capt. Ron Cohen during a change of command ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of command and the continuity of leadership within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 05:49
|Photo ID:
|9736164
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-UL933-7104
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.