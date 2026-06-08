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    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater) [Image 5 of 5]

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    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Harrington, commander of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), passes the unit guidon to Capt. Ron Cohen during a change of command ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of command and the continuity of leadership within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 05:49
    Photo ID: 9736164
    VIRIN: 260527-A-UL933-7104
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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    Change of Command
    522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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