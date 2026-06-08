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    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater) [Image 1 of 5]

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    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. Military formations provide commanders an opportunity to recognize the service of outgoing leaders and welcome incoming leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 05:49
    Photo ID: 9736163
    VIRIN: 260526-A-UL933-8945
    Resolution: 3543x2362
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)
    Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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