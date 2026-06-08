Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. Military formations provide commanders an opportunity to recognize the service of outgoing leaders and welcome incoming leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)