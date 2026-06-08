Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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U.S. Army Capt. Ron Cohen salutes the commander before the formation after assuming command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the formal transfer of authority and responsibility between commanders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)