Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Harrington, commander of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), shakes hands with Capt. Ron Cohen during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. Change of command ceremonies formally transfer authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)