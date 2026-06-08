U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Harrington, commander of the 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), shakes hands with Capt. Ron Cohen during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. Change of command ceremonies formally transfer authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 05:49
|Photo ID:
|9736159
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-UL933-6087
|Resolution:
|2549x1699
|Size:
|757.47 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.