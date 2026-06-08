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    101st Airborne Visits “Filthy 13” Bridge Site at D-Day 82 [Image 1 of 3]

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    101st Airborne Visits “Filthy 13” Bridge Site at D-Day 82

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Maj. Brian Andries 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers take a group photo with Frédéric, a “Filthy 13” enthusiast, after observing a historic “Filthy 13” bridge demolition site along the Douve River in Carentan, France, June 7, 2026. The "Filthy 13" was a demolition section of the 101st Airborne Division known for its fighting spirit and disregard for conventions. Famous for mohawks and warpaint, these individuals fought with distinction throughout World War II.
    The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 04:39
    Photo ID: 9736052
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MG761-1245
    Resolution: 6144x3456
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101st Airborne Visits “Filthy 13” Bridge Site at D-Day 82 [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st Airborne Visits “Filthy 13” Bridge Site at D-Day 82
    101st Airborne Visits “Filthy 13” Bridge Site at D-Day 82
    101st Airborne Visits “Filthy 13” Bridge Site at D-Day 82

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