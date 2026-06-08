101st Airborne Visits “Filthy 13” Bridge Site at D-Day 82

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101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers take a group photo with Frédéric, a “Filthy 13” enthusiast, after observing a historic “Filthy 13” bridge demolition site along the Douve River in Carentan, France, June 7, 2026. The "Filthy 13" was a demolition section of the 101st Airborne Division known for its fighting spirit and disregard for conventions. Famous for mohawks and warpaint, these individuals fought with distinction throughout World War II.

The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)