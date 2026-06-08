U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryan Avalos, a cannoneer with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts M777 lightweight 155mm howitzer training in the well deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the South China Sea, June 9, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 04:49
|Photo ID:
|9736045
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-TI498-1363
|Resolution:
|4430x2953
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.