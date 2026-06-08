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    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland [Image 7 of 14]

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    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nikolas Gilkey, left, and Lance Cpl. Kevin Nelson, both field artillery direction control specialists with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct M777 lightweight 155mm howitzer fire control training in the well deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the South China Sea, June 9, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 04:51
    Photo ID: 9736038
    VIRIN: 260609-M-TI498-1213
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland

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    INDOPACOM, US7thFleet, FleetReadiness, Pride of the Pacific, Echo Battery, USS Portland

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