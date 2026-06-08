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    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 14]

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    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Solorzanopulido, a cannoneer with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits to execute a simulated fire mission during M777 lightweight 155mm howitzer San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the South China Sea, June 9, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 04:51
    Photo ID: 9736034
    VIRIN: 260609-M-TI498-1146
    Resolution: 2550x3825
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland
    Echo Battery, BLT 3/5 Marines Conduct Howitzer Gun Drills Aboard USS Portland

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    INDOPACOM, US7thFleet, FleetReadiness, Pride of the Pacific, Echo Battery, USS Portland

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