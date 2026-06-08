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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland [Image 10 of 11]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A VBAT unmanned aerial system is staged on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, June 9, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9736021
    VIRIN: 260609-M-CK747-1016
    Resolution: 6635x4423
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland

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    TAGS

    UAS, Marines, SUAS, Pride of The Pacific, USS Portland, VBAT

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