A VBAT unmanned aerial system is staged on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, June 9, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9736021
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-CK747-1016
|Resolution:
|6635x4423
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors Conduct VBAT Flight Aboard USS Portland [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.