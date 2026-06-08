U.S. Army Capt. Nicola J. Newton, incoming commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9735979
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-JM436-1088
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.