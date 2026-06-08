Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 03:28 Photo ID: 9735979 VIRIN: 260603-A-JM436-1088 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 8.95 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.