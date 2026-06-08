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    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 17]

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    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Jertil N. Robinson, outgoing commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 03:28
    Photo ID: 9735977
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JM436-1073
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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