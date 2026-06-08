Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Capt. Nicola J. Newton, incoming commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, receives the unit colors from Lt. Col. Wilbert E. Thibodeaux III, battalion commander, during a change‑of‑command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)