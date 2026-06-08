U.S. Army Capt. Nicola J. Newton, incoming commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, receives the unit colors from Lt. Col. Wilbert E. Thibodeaux III, battalion commander, during a change‑of‑command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9735973
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-JM436-1046
|Resolution:
|4967x3311
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.