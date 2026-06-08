Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Capt. Jertil N. Robinson, outgoing commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Wilbert E. Thibodeaux III, battalion commander, during a change‑of‑command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)