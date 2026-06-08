Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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The Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion guidon during a change‑of‑command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. Capt. Jertil N. Robinson relinquished command to Capt. Nicola J. Newton during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)