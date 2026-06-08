Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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Capt. Nicola J. Newton, incoming commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, prepares with family members before a change‑of‑command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 3, 2026. Capt. Jertil N. Robinson relinquished command to Newton during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)