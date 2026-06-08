Bersama Warrior opening ceremony

U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces service members pose for a group photo during exercise Bersama Warrior at the Joint Warfighting Center in Kuantan, June 7, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral joint exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability. and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 03:06
|Photo ID:
|9735920
|VIRIN:
|260306-Z-BE739-1182
|Resolution:
|6534x4356
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|KUANTAN, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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