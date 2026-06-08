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    Bersama Warrior opening ceremony

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    Bersama Warrior opening ceremony

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces service members pose for a group photo during exercise Bersama Warrior at the Joint Warfighting Center in Kuantan, June 7, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral joint exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability. and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 03:06
    Photo ID: 9735920
    VIRIN: 260306-Z-BE739-1182
    Resolution: 6534x4356
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: KUANTAN, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bersama Warrior opening ceremony, by SGT Elaina Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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