Bersama Warrior opening ceremony

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U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces service members pose for a group photo during exercise Bersama Warrior at the Joint Warfighting Center in Kuantan, June 7, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral joint exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability. and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves)