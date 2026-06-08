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    Deployed service members conduct joint MASCAL exercise

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    Deployed service members conduct joint MASCAL exercise

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    05.28.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Airman and Navy medic move a simulated casualty during a joint mass casualty exercise at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 01:07
    Photo ID: 9735634
    VIRIN: 260529-F-VR222-1116
    Resolution: 3367x5060
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Deployed service members conduct joint MASCAL exercise, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MASCAL
    AFCENT
    ARCENT
    Medics
    Joint
    CENTCOM

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