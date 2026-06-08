A U.S. Airman and Navy medic move a simulated casualty during a joint mass casualty exercise at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9735634
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-VR222-1116
|Resolution:
|3367x5060
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed service members conduct joint MASCAL exercise, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.