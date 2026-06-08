Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Peddie, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management technician, simulates a hazard barricade during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. The exercise enhanced post-attack reconnaissance capabilities, a core component of the CBRN mission that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness and resilience under attack. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)