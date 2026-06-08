U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Peddie, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management technician, simulates a hazard barricade during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. The exercise enhanced post-attack reconnaissance capabilities, a core component of the CBRN mission that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness and resilience under attack. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:33
|Photo ID:
|9735623
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-VQ736-1086
|Resolution:
|8044x5363
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.