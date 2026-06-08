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    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats [Image 6 of 7]

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    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Peddie, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management technician, conducts a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. The exercise reinforced the CBRN mission’s responsibility to identify contamination, unexploded ordnance and other hazards that could impact the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational effectiveness. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:33
    Photo ID: 9735622
    VIRIN: 260604-F-VQ736-1066
    Resolution: 6726x4484
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats
    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats
    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats
    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats
    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats
    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats
    Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    drone
    35th CES

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