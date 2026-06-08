Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Peddie, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management technician, conducts a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. The exercise reinforced the CBRN mission’s responsibility to identify contamination, unexploded ordnance and other hazards that could impact the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational effectiveness. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)