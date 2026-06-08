Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fink, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) emergency management noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics and training, scans the surroundings for a simulated drone during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. The training strengthened Airmen’s ability to locate, assess and respond to hazards in a simulated drone attack environment, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s adaptability to operate in high-threat conditions. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)