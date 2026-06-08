Staff Sgt. Taylor's promotion ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Philip King, communications officer in charge, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, speaks on Gunnery Sgt. Robert Taylor IV, network chief, Headquarters Company, MCB Camp Blaz, after his promotion ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2026. Promotion ceremonies formally recognize a Marine’s advancement in rank, mark their increased responsibilities, and honor their service in front of peers, leaders, and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:56
|Photo ID:
|9735620
|VIRIN:
|260601-M-RA094-1208
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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