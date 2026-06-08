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    Staff Sgt. Taylor's promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

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    Staff Sgt. Taylor's promotion ceremony

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Philip King, communications officer in charge, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, speaks on Gunnery Sgt. Robert Taylor IV, network chief, Headquarters Company, MCB Camp Blaz, after his promotion ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2026. Promotion ceremonies formally recognize a Marine’s advancement in rank, mark their increased responsibilities, and honor their service in front of peers, leaders, and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:56
    Photo ID: 9735620
    VIRIN: 260601-M-RA094-1208
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staff Sgt. Taylor's promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Staff Sgt. Taylor's promotion ceremony
    Staff Sgt. Taylor's promotion ceremony
    Staff Sgt. Taylor's promotion ceremony

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    Camp Blaz
    Army
    Chaplain
    Aviation
    USMC
    Reenlistment

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