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    Soldiers Participate in Ruck March During E3B Testing [Image 2 of 7]

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    Soldiers Participate in Ruck March During E3B Testing

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jihun Park 

    8th Army

    A U.S. Army Soldier secures tactical equipment immediately following a ruck march during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) testing at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. This readiness check measures the Soldier's ability to maintain physical and equipment discipline under extreme fatigue, directly validating the endurance required to sustain battlefield lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jihun Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:44
    Photo ID: 9735619
    VIRIN: 260603-A-HH512-2070
    Resolution: 6610x3718
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Participate in Ruck March During E3B Testing [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jihun Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    E3B
    INDOPACOM
    Ruck March
    South Korea

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