A U.S. Army Soldier secures tactical equipment immediately following a ruck march during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) testing at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. This readiness check measures the Soldier's ability to maintain physical and equipment discipline under extreme fatigue, directly validating the endurance required to sustain battlefield lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jihun Park)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:44
|Photo ID:
|9735619
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-HH512-2070
|Resolution:
|6610x3718
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Participate in Ruck March During E3B Testing [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jihun Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.