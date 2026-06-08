Soldiers Participate in Ruck March During E3B Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier secures tactical equipment immediately following a ruck march during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) testing at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. This readiness check measures the Soldier's ability to maintain physical and equipment discipline under extreme fatigue, directly validating the endurance required to sustain battlefield lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jihun Park)