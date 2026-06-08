Soldiers Participate in Ruck March During E3B Testing

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U.S. Army Soldiers carry tactical gear during a ruck march as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) testing at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. This tactical march assesses the Soldiers' capacity to maintain pacing while carrying combat loads, directly confirming the physical conditioning and baseline stamina necessary to support continuous battlefield lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jihun Park)