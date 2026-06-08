U.S. Army Soldiers carry tactical gear during a ruck march as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) testing at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. This tactical march assesses the Soldiers' capacity to maintain pacing while carrying combat loads, directly confirming the physical conditioning and baseline stamina necessary to support continuous battlefield lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jihun Park)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:45
|Photo ID:
|9735617
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-HH512-6300
|Resolution:
|6716x3778
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Participate in Ruck March During E3B Testing [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jihun Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.