Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fink, left, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) emergency management noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics and training, and Senior Airman Nicholas Peddie, 35th CES emergency management technician, scan their surroundings for a simulated drone during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. The exercise enhanced skills to identify contamination and operational hazards, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to sustain combat operations for evolving adversarial capabilities. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)