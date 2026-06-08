U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fink, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics and training, scans the inside of a storage house for a simulated small unmanned aircraft system during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. By searching for a simulated downed drone, Airmen practiced reconnaissance and hazard identification skills that help them adapt mission capabilities to emerging threats. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:33
|Photo ID:
|9735615
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-VQ736-1029
|Resolution:
|8012x5341
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.