Air Force civil engineers adapt training to evolving drone threats

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fink, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics and training, scans the inside of a storage house for a simulated small unmanned aircraft system during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2026. By searching for a simulated downed drone, Airmen practiced reconnaissance and hazard identification skills that help them adapt mission capabilities to emerging threats. The Emergency Management flight specializes in immediate post-attack reconnaissance to detect and report any potential manufactured or biological hazards that may affect wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)