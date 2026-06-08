198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

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U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) is promoted to the rank of major in the company of his family, friends and colleagues May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

The Arizona National Guard draws its strength from a military culture established through a tradition of discipline, courage, and selflessness. This assimilated foundation is complemented by an innovative spirit rooted in the diverse backgrounds of our service members.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)