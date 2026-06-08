198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

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U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) addresses family, friends and colleagues attending Perez's promotion ceremony May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

It’s the goal of this organization to strive to place the best candidate in a position regardless of their race, gender, or creed in order to meet merit, fitness and capability.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)