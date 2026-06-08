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    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted [Image 4 of 6]

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    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) gifts a bouquet of roses to his wife, Amie Perez, during Perez's promotion ceremony May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.
    The strength of our soldiers comes from those who support them. Family, friends, community leaders and employers make it possible for our Soldiers to fulfill their military duty with peace of mind. The Arizona National Guard is grateful for such strong supporters of our Guardsmen who have answered the call to serve.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9735599
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-AY325-1089
    Resolution: 6778x4519
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 198th RSG Chaplain Promoted [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PromotionDay
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