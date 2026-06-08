198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

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U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) gifts a bouquet of roses to his wife, Amie Perez, during Perez's promotion ceremony May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

The strength of our soldiers comes from those who support them. Family, friends, community leaders and employers make it possible for our Soldiers to fulfill their military duty with peace of mind. The Arizona National Guard is grateful for such strong supporters of our Guardsmen who have answered the call to serve.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)