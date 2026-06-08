198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

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U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) swears The Commissioned Officer's Oath of Office during Perez's promotion ceremony May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

Being in the Arizona National Guard is about being a part of the best team on the planet. Our values build longevity into the culture of our organization by cultivating a team of Guardsmen who are proud to serve their state, their nation, and more importantly, their community.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)