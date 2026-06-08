198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

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U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) is patched by his father-in-law, Randy Dix, during Perez's promotion ceremony May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

Selfless service inspires others to serve in the community. Service to one’s community, regardless of that capacity in which one serves, is what makes citizenry an honorable characterization.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)