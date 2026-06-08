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    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted [Image 2 of 6]

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    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) is patched by his father-in-law, Randy Dix, during Perez's promotion ceremony May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.
    Selfless service inspires others to serve in the community. Service to one’s community, regardless of that capacity in which one serves, is what makes citizenry an honorable characterization.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9735597
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-AY325-1064
    Resolution: 5504x5504
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 198th RSG Chaplain Promoted [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PromotionDay
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