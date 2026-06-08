(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew J. Lee, brigade chaplain of the 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) awards the Four Chaplains Medal to U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th RSG, May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.
    Military service is a calling. Answering this calling is what makes service members unique. This is what sets them apart: no one role any greater than another, but all roles working together toward the same goal and actively fighting for preservation of the same principles - those principles that make our nation and state the greatest there
    is.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9735596
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-AY325-1035
    Resolution: 5439x8158
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 198th RSG Chaplain Promoted [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted
    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted
    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted
    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted
    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted
    198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    AZARNG
    AZDEMA
    PromotionDay
    InspiringService

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery