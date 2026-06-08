198th RSG Chaplain Promoted

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew J. Lee, brigade chaplain of the 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) awards the Four Chaplains Medal to U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th RSG, May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

Military service is a calling. Answering this calling is what makes service members unique. This is what sets them apart: no one role any greater than another, but all roles working together toward the same goal and actively fighting for preservation of the same principles - those principles that make our nation and state the greatest there

is.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)