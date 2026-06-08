U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew J. Lee, brigade chaplain of the 198th Regional Support Group, (RSG) awards the Four Chaplains Medal to U.S. Army Maj. Victor D. Perez, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, (HHC) 198th RSG, May 17, 2026 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.
Military service is a calling. Answering this calling is what makes service members unique. This is what sets them apart: no one role any greater than another, but all roles working together toward the same goal and actively fighting for preservation of the same principles - those principles that make our nation and state the greatest there
is.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9735596
|VIRIN:
|260517-Z-AY325-1035
|Resolution:
|5439x8158
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 198th RSG Chaplain Promoted [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.