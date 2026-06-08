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    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha [Image 7 of 11]

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    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, goes to the prone position during a live fire night platoon attack on Range 410 Alpha as part of Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 7, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:21
    Photo ID: 9735590
    VIRIN: 260607-M-VH127-3226
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 35.26 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha
    ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha

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    MAGTF
    COCOM
    USMCNEWS
    Reserve
    MFRITX326
    ITX326

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