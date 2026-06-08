ITX 3-26 | 1st Battalion, 24th Marines Conduct Night Platoon Attack at Range 410 Alpha

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A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, communicates with his fireteam under simulated enemy fire during a live fire night platoon attack on Range 410 Alpha as part of Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 7, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)