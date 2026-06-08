Weather Warriors: A Day in the Life of the 1st Combat Weather Squadron on Camp Zama

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Weather dictates the battlefield. Here at Camp Zama, the 1st Combat Weather Squadron delivers the 24/7 tactical weather intelligence U.S. Army Japan relies on. Though headquartered out of Washington, these Airmen are fully integrated in Japan — briefing pilots, issuing vital installation warnings, and ensuring aviation safety. They don’t just report the weather, they enable the joint mission.