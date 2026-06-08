Weather Warriors: A Day in the Life of the 1st Combat Weather Squadron on Camp Zama

Weather dictates the battlefield. Here at Camp Zama, the 1st Combat Weather Squadron delivers the 24/7 tactical weather intelligence U.S. Army Japan relies on. Though headquartered out of Washington, these Airmen are fully integrated in Japan — briefing pilots, issuing vital installation warnings, and ensuring aviation safety. They don’t just report the weather, they enable the joint mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9735376
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-MS361-9252
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|451.56 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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