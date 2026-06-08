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    Madigan Launches Hospital Grand Rounds with Discussion on Medical Readiness

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    Madigan Launches Hospital Grand Rounds with Discussion on Medical Readiness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Sean Hall 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Col. James "Jimmy" Watts, commander and director of Madigan Army Medical Center, speaks during the medical center's inaugural Hospital Grand Rounds on June 5, 2026, in Madigan's Letterman Auditorium at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The town hall-style discussion, titled "What Is Medical Readiness?" brought together military and civilian staff to discuss the role of medical readiness in supporting warfighters, beneficiaries and the Military Health System.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9735375
    VIRIN: 260606-D-IY135-1477
    Resolution: 4088x2724
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Madigan Launches Hospital Grand Rounds with Discussion on Medical Readiness, by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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