JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Col. James "Jimmy" Watts, commander and director of Madigan Army Medical Center, speaks during the medical center's inaugural Hospital Grand Rounds on June 5, 2026, in Madigan's Letterman Auditorium at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The town hall-style discussion, titled "What Is Medical Readiness?" brought together military and civilian staff to discuss the role of medical readiness in supporting warfighters, beneficiaries and the Military Health System.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9735375
|VIRIN:
|260606-D-IY135-1477
|Resolution:
|4088x2724
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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Madigan Launches Hospital Grand Rounds with Discussion on Medical Readiness
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