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    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

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    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific commander, presents the guidon to Col. John Patrick, incoming commander of U.S. Space Forces - Japan, during the U.S. Space Forces - Japan change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2026. This event marked a historic milestone as the first transfer of leadership for the recently established component, highlighting the growing integration of bilateral space operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 20:18
    Photo ID: 9735360
    VIRIN: 260603-F-YL411-1239
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command
    United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command

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    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    change of command
    U.S. Space Forces-Japan

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