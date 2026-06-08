United States Space Forces - Japan Holds First Change of Command

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U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, U.S. Space Forces - Indo-Pacific commander, presents the guidon to Col. John Patrick, incoming commander of U.S. Space Forces - Japan, during the U.S. Space Forces - Japan change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2026. This event marked a historic milestone as the first transfer of leadership for the recently established component, highlighting the growing integration of bilateral space operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)