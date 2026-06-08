An attendee visits a booth during a small business expo at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The event featured local businesses offering information on products, services and opportunities available to military members, families and civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9735162
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-DP535-3884
|Resolution:
|256x198
|Size:
|25.71 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.