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    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo [Image 2 of 9]

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    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Klohr, left, 60th Mission Support Group commander, pets a vendor’s cat during a small business expo at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The event featured small businesses ran by kids that were judged by Klohr and Senior Master Sgt. Laquanna Jenkins, 60th MSG senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9735155
    VIRIN: 260605-F-DP535-3202
    Resolution: 256x205
    Size: 25.08 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo
    Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo

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