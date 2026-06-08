Certificates are displayed on a table during a small business expo at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The event highlighted the importance of partnerships between Travis AFB and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9735153
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-DP535-2882
|Resolution:
|256x160
|Size:
|17.61 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.