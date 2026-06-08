U.S. Air Force Col. John Klohr, 60th Mission Support Group commander, right, and Senior Master Sgt. Laquanna Jenkins, 60th MSG senior enlisted leader, judge the kids’ booths during a small business expo at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The event featured small businesses ran by kids that were judged by Klohr and Jenkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9735152
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-DP535-6096
|Resolution:
|256x205
|Size:
|24.62 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.