Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Klohr, 60th Mission Support Group commander, right, and Senior Master Sgt. Laquanna Jenkins, 60th MSG senior enlisted leader, judge the kids’ booths during a small business expo at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The event featured small businesses ran by kids that were judged by Klohr and Jenkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)