Items for sale are displayed during a small business expo at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The expo brought together local entrepreneurs and members of Travis AFB community to build connections and promote collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9735149
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-DP535-8074
|Resolution:
|256x183
|Size:
|20.29 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes local small businesses for an expo [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.