U.S. Army Paratroopers along side Allied forces conduct sustained airborne training in Sainte Mere Eglise, France on June 6, 2026. The legacy of D-Day lives in our commitment to freedom, in our unity as nations, and in our determination to build a better future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9734620
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-JA130-8950
|Resolution:
|4721x7284
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day82: Sustained Airborne Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.