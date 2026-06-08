D-Day82: Sustained Airborne Training

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U.S. Army Paratroopers along side Allied forces conduct sustained airborne training in Sainte Mere Eglise, France on June 6, 2026. The legacy of D-Day lives in our commitment to freedom, in our unity as nations, and in our determination to build a better future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)