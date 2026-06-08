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    D-Day82: Sustained Airborne Training [Image 5 of 7]

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    D-Day82: Sustained Airborne Training

    FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Paratroopers along side Allied forces conduct sustained airborne training in Sainte Mere Eglise, France on June 6, 2026. The legacy of D-Day lives in our commitment to freedom, in our unity as nations, and in our determination to build a better future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9734618
    VIRIN: 260606-A-JA130-6224
    Resolution: 5054x7661
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day82: Sustained Airborne Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    SwordOfFreedom
    paratroopers
    Airborne
    Dday82

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