RCO COC June 5th 2026

Retired Lt. Col. Randy Potter and retired Col. Greg Gardner attend the Change of Command ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 5, 2026. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from U.S. Army Col. Thomas J. Kilbride to Col. Jeffery M. Kain and was hosted by Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sara Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9734583
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-DN166-1686
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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