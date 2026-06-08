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    RCO COC June 5th 2026 [Image 2 of 17]

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    RCO COC June 5th 2026

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. sara shultz 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Retired Lt. Col. Randy Potter and retired Col. Greg Gardner attend the Change of Command ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 5, 2026. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from U.S. Army Col. Thomas J. Kilbride to Col. Jeffery M. Kain and was hosted by Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sara Shultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9734583
    VIRIN: 260605-A-DN166-1686
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RCO COC June 5th 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by SPC sara shultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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