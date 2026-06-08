RCO COC June 5th 2026

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Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Team, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform during a change of command ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 5, 2026. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from U.S. Army Col. Thomas J. Kilbride to Col. Jeffery M. Kain and was hosted by Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sara Shultz)