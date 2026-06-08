Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration

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The Republican Guard of the French National Gendarmerie leads their horses during the Grande Parade at the culmination of the D-Day 82 commemoration in Sainte Mere Eglise, France, June 7, 2026. The Allied invasion of Normandy occurred in the early hours of June 6, 1944, with paratroopers landing across the flooded fields around Sainte-Mère-Église, the first town liberated from German control. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)