A French bicyclist hoists his flag at the Grande Parade, marking the culmination of the D-Day 82 commemoration in Sainte Mere Eglise, France, June 7, 2026. The Allied invasion of Normandy occurred in the early hours of June 6, 1944, with paratroopers landing across the flooded fields around Sainte-Mère-Église, the first town liberated from German control. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9734033
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-SD031-8620
|Resolution:
|2267x3400
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|SAINTE MERE EGLISE, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.