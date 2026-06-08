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    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration [Image 9 of 11]

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    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration

    SAINTE MERE EGLISE, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A French bicyclist hoists his flag at the Grande Parade, marking the culmination of the D-Day 82 commemoration in Sainte Mere Eglise, France, June 7, 2026. The Allied invasion of Normandy occurred in the early hours of June 6, 1944, with paratroopers landing across the flooded fields around Sainte-Mère-Église, the first town liberated from German control. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9734033
    VIRIN: 260607-A-SD031-8620
    Resolution: 2267x3400
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: SAINTE MERE EGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration
    Grande Parade marks end of D-Day 82 commemoration

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