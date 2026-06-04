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    RS3 Von Walton ends tour

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    RS3 Von Walton ends tour

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Retail Services Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnathan Von Walton receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as he ends his tour June 4, 2026 at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9733445
    VIRIN: 260604-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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