RS3 Von Walton ends tour

Retail Services Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnathan Von Walton receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as he ends his tour June 4, 2026 at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9733445
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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