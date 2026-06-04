Code 938 Shops Awarded March and April 2026 Safety Flags

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Congratulations to NNSY’s Mechanical Department (Code 938), having two shops earning the safety flags from March to April 2026! The Outside Machine Shop (Shop 38) earned the honor for March, and the Boilermaker Shop (Shop 41) for April. The shops had no injuries or lost workday cases for the two months. Business and Strategic Planning Officer Captain Jason Massey met with the 938 team June 4 to congratulate their achievements. Individual certificates of appreciation were presented to Seth Williamson, Victoria Hudgins, Walter Scott and Emmanuel Mesias for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace. Through increased surveillances, improving attendance in recurring safety meetings, and a daily practice of Operational Risk Management, Code 938 is showing how it’s done in meeting the shipyard mission while maintaining rigorous safety standards!