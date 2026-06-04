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    Code 938 Shops Awarded March and April 2026 Safety Flags

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    Code 938 Shops Awarded March and April 2026 Safety Flags

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to NNSY’s Mechanical Department (Code 938), having two shops earning the safety flags from March to April 2026! The Outside Machine Shop (Shop 38) earned the honor for March, and the Boilermaker Shop (Shop 41) for April. The shops had no injuries or lost workday cases for the two months. Business and Strategic Planning Officer Captain Jason Massey met with the 938 team June 4 to congratulate their achievements. Individual certificates of appreciation were presented to Seth Williamson, Victoria Hudgins, Walter Scott and Emmanuel Mesias for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace. Through increased surveillances, improving attendance in recurring safety meetings, and a daily practice of Operational Risk Management, Code 938 is showing how it’s done in meeting the shipyard mission while maintaining rigorous safety standards!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 09:00
    Photo ID: 9733443
    VIRIN: 260604-N-UC087-1863
    Resolution: 6667x4445
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Code 938 Shops Awarded March and April 2026 Safety Flags, by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Safety Flag

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