Esprit de Corps was in full effect during the 68th Theater Medical Commands 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge on 5 June, 2026. From catching bugs to dancing and just enjoying the challenge. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
#pioneerchallenge #espritdecorps #havingfun
"CONSERVE POWER"
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9733340
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-JW006-5420
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.